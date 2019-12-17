We are introducing our first Feather to mikroBUS™ adapter board – the Feather click shield!

This adapter board allows you to quickly make prototypes by combining more than a 100 of Adafruit Feather compatible base-boards with hundreds of Click boards™. This board allows you to connect Feather base-boards to Click boards™ over Adafruit FeatherWing format with ease by using two mikroBUS sockets. The Feather click shield is Adafruit’s standardized open source development platform for IoT projects.

This product comes equipped with two proprietary mikroBUS™ sockets, allowing all the Click board™ devices to be interfaced with the Feather boards with no effort at all, it just clicks!

For more information about the Feather click shield, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe