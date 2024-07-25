Fan 9 Click designed for high-power fan applications requiring low noise and minimal vibration

High-performance cooling with minimal noise and vibration based on the A5932 automotive-grade three-phase sinusoidal sensorless fan controller

Looking for a powerful and quiet solution for your high-performance fans? Look no further than the Fan 9 Click, a compact add-on board designed specifically for demanding high-power fan applications. This board features the A5932, an automotive-grade three-phase sinusoidal sensorless fan controller from Allegro Microsystems.

KEY FEATURES:

High-power fan control: Designed for driving powerful fans typically used in demanding cooling applications

Low noise and vibration operation: Uses a sinusoidal drive method to minimize audible noise and vibrations generated by the fan blades

Wide power supply range: Operates with a power supply voltage range of 12V to 42V, making it compatible with various power sources

I2C communication: Enables convenient communication with the fan controller using the I2C communication protocol for configuration and monitoring

PWM speed control: Allows for precise control over the fan speed

Fault detection: Integrates a red FLT LED that illuminates to indicate any fault conditions detected by the A5932 controller

Adaptive control algorithm: The A5932's built-in algorithm dynamically adjusts fan speed for optimal cooling performance while maintaining efficiency across various operating conditions

APPLICATIONS:



Perfect for high-performance servers and workstations where efficient cooling is essential while maintaining quiet operation

Suitable for cooling sensitive equipment in industrial settings where noise reduction is a priority

Can be used in network switches, routers, or other high-power network equipment requiring effective heat dissipation without excessive noise

