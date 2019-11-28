The Fan 6 click is a Click board™ which features the EMC2103, an SMBus compliant fan controller with up to up to 3 external and 1 internal temperature channels.

The fan driver can be operated using two methods each with two modes. The methods include an RPM based Fan Speed Control Algorithm and a direct PWM drive setting. The Fan 6 click allows the user to program temperatures generated from external sources to control the fan speed.

For more information about the Fan 6 click

