Fan 5 Click is a compact add-on board specially designed for fan speed management. This board features Microchip’s TC654, a PWM mode fan speed controller with FanSense™ technology suitable for brushless DC fans. This I2C-configurable controller implements temperature-proportional fan speed control, which lowers acoustic fan noise and increases fan life. It allows the speed control of two cooling fans based on the thermistor temperature or through the I2C-programmed PWM duty cycle. It also has a fan failure indicator to alarm the user when the fan’s RPM falls below the user-set RPM threshold.

This Click board™ is a perfect choice for networking equipment, servers, or other applications requiring cooling and temperature control.

For more information about Fan 5 Click, please visit the product page.

