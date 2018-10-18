Fan 4 click is here, ready to minimize your fan noise.

Being a very compact, two-wire driver, it’s a perfect solution whenever you need a noiseless solution with the variable fan speed.

You can use it for cooling of electronic components to get the minimal possible noise.

Fan 4 click offers a programmable output voltage regulation, which is primarily aimed at controlling the speed of the 5V DC brushless fan drivers.

The Click board™ uses the I2C communication protocol and is equipped by the LTC1695 fan speed controller made by Analog Devices.

The amazing startup boost timer ensures a reliable startup of the fan and it’s connected to the output terminal.

