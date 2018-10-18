Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Fan 4 click is here, ready to minimize your fan noise.

Published: 18/10/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:761

Fan 4 click is here, ready to minimize your fan noise.

Being a very compact, two-wire driver, it’s a perfect solution whenever you need a noiseless solution with the variable fan speed.

 You can use it for cooling of electronic components to get the minimal possible noise.

 

Fan 4 click offers a programmable output voltage regulation, which is primarily aimed at controlling the speed of the 5V DC brushless fan drivers.

The Click board™ uses the I2C communication protocol and is equipped by the LTC1695 fan speed controller made by Analog Devices.

The amazing startup boost timer ensures a reliable startup of the fan and it’s connected to the output terminal.

 

For more information about this click board, please visit our website.