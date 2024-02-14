EZO Carrier Click - Oxygen is a compact add-on board suitable for determining the dissolved oxygen of a liquid in your application. This board features the EZO-DO™, an ISO 5814 compliant embedded dissolved oxygen circuit board from Atlas Scientific. The EZO-DO™ is a small yellow additional board that comes with the carrier board and allows you to read the oxygen values in a range of 0.01 up to 100 mg/L with an accuracy of +/-0.05mg/L. The EZO-DO™ allows readings in a maximum of one reading per second. This Click board™ is ideal for electrochemical sensing and also capable of reading micro-voltages that are bleeding into the water from unnatural sources such as pumps, solenoid valves, or other probes/sensors.

For more information about EZO Carrier Click, visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE