Expand 9 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a multi-port I/O expander. This board features the SX1509QB, the world’s lowest voltage level shifting GPIO expander from Semtech Corporation. The SX1509QB comes in a 16-channel configuration and allows easy serial expansion of I/O through a standard I2C serial interface. It also has a built-in level shifting feature making it highly flexible in power supply systems where communication between incompatible I/O voltages is required, an integrated LED driver for enhanced lighting, and a keypad scanning engine to implement keypad applications up to 8x8 matrix.

This Click board™ provides a simple solution when additional I/Os are needed, suitable for low-power portable equipment, keypad scanning, driving LEDs, and many more.



For more information about Expand 9 Click, please visit the product page.

