Expand 8 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a multi-port I/O expander with bi-directional input/outputs. This board features the MAX7317, 10-Port SPI-interfaced I/O expander with overvoltage and hot-insertion protection from Maxim Integrated. The MAX7317 provides microprocessors with 10 I/O ports rated to 7V. Each port can be individually configured as either an open-drain output or an overvoltage-protected Schmitt input that supports hot insertion. All port pins remain high impedance in Power-Down mode with up to 8V asserted on them.

This Click board™ is intended for use as a port expander in system monitoring applications, industrial controllers, portable equipment, and many more.

For more information, visit the Expand 8 Click product page.

Your Mikroe