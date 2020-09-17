EXPAND 7 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a multi-port I/O expander with bi-directional input/outputs or PWM outputs. This board features the CY8C9540A, 40-bit I/O port expander with EEPROM and 8 independently configurable 8-bit PWM outputs from Cypress Semiconductor. The CY8C9540A operates as two I2C slave devices, first as a multi-port I/O expander, and second as a serial EEPROM with 11 Kbyte address space. It has a user default storage, flexible I2C address configuration, and a programmable interrupt and reset function.

This Click board™ can be used to monitor and control LEDs and system intrusion detection devices, but also as a storage for information such as error codes or board manufacturing data for diagnostic purposes.

For more information about the EXPAND 7 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe