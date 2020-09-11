EXPAND 6 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an I2C configurable multi-port I/O expander with independently configurable pins as bi-directional input/outputs or PWM outputs. This board features the CY8C9520A, 20-bit I/O expander with EEPROM, and 4 independently configurable 8-bit PWM outputs from Cypress Semiconductor. The CY8C9520A operates as two I2C slave devices, first as a multi-port I/O expander, and second as a serial EEPROM with 3 Kbyte address space. It has a user default storage, flexible I2C address configuration, and a programmable interrupt function that indicates input pin level changes and PWM state changes.

This Click board™ can be used to monitor and control LEDs and system intrusion detection devices, but also as a storage for information such as error codes or board manufacturing data for diagnostic purposes.

