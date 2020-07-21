EXPAND 5 Click features a low-voltage 24-bit I2C and SMBus I/O expander. This 24-bit I/O expander is designed to provide general-purpose remote I/O expansion for most microcontroller families via the I2C serial interface. It features the TCA6424A from Texas Instruments, and it operates over a power supply voltage range of 1.65V to 5.5V. Wide voltage range allows the TCA6424A to interface with next-generation microprocessors and microcontrollers on the SDA/SCL side, where supply levels are dropping down to conserve power. The P-port outputs have high-current sink capabilities for directly driving LEDs while consuming low device current.

