Expand 19 Click featuring an 8-bit I2C-bus I/O expander in a Click Snap form factor

Expand the number of input/output (I/O) pins in your system with the TCAL9538
Expand 19 Click is a compact add-on board designed to expand the number of input/output pins in your system. Powered by the TCAL9538 8-bit I/O expander from Texas Instruments, it offers versatile and efficient I/O capabilities.
KEY FEATURES:
- Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards
- 8-bit I/O expander: The TCAL9538 I/O expander provides eight additional I/O pins
- Configurable Inputs and Outputs: Each pin can be configured as either an input or an output, with polarity inversion for flexibility
- Programmable output drive strength: Allows you to adjust the output current for driving different components
- Interrupt functionality: Supports interrupt-driven events for real-time handling of inputs
- I2C communication: Uses a standard I2C interface for easy communication and configuration with the host MCU
APPLICATIONS:
- Connects and controls various sensors and actuators
- Manages multiple switches or buttons for user input
- Controls the brightness and behavior of LEDs
- Adds additional general I/O pins for a variety of applications
EmbeddedWiki
Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.
For more information about Expand 19 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.
ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™
Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.
Your MIKROE