Expand 19 Click featuring an 8-bit I2C-bus I/O expander in a Click Snap form factor

Expand the number of input/output (I/O) pins in your system with the TCAL9538

Expand 19 Click is a compact add-on board designed to expand the number of input/output pins in your system. Powered by the TCAL9538 8-bit I/O expander from Texas Instruments, it offers versatile and efficient I/O capabilities.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards 8-bit I/O expander: The TCAL9538 I/O expander provides eight additional I/O pins

The TCAL9538 I/O expander provides eight additional I/O pins Configurable Inputs and Outputs: Each pin can be configured as either an input or an output, with polarity inversion for flexibility

Each pin can be configured as either an input or an output, with polarity inversion for flexibility Programmable output drive strength: Allows you to adjust the output current for driving different components

Allows you to adjust the output current for driving different components Interrupt functionality: Supports interrupt-driven events for real-time handling of inputs

Supports interrupt-driven events for real-time handling of inputs I2C communication: Uses a standard I2C interface for easy communication and configuration with the host MCU

APPLICATIONS:



Connects and controls various sensors and actuators

Manages multiple switches or buttons for user input

or buttons for user input Controls the brightness and behavior of LEDs

Adds additional general I/O pins for a variety of applications

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Expand 19 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE