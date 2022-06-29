Expand 14 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a multi-port I/O expander. This board features the CAT9555, a CMOS device that provides 16-bit parallel input/output port expansion from ON Semiconductor. The CAT9555 contains two 8-bit configuration ports (input or output), input, output, and polarity inversion registers, alongside an I2C-compatible serial interface. Any of the sixteen I/Os can be configured as an input or output by writing to the configuration register. It also features an active-low interrupt output, indicating to the host controller that an input state has been changed.

This Click board™ provides a simple solution when additional I/Os are needed while keeping interconnections to a minimum in system monitoring applications, industrial controllers, portable equipment, and many more.

For more information about Expand 14 Click, please visit the product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

