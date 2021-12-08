Expand 12 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a multi-port I/O expander. This board features the MAX7300, a general-purpose I/O expander providing remote I/O expansion for most MCU’s families from Maxim Integrated, now part of Analog Devices. The MAX7300 comes in a 28-port configuration and allows easy addition of I/O through a standard I2C serial interface. Each port is user-configurable to either a logic input or logic output, capable of sinking 10mA and sourcing 4.5mA. In addition, seven ports feature configurable transition detection logic, which generates an interrupt upon change of port logic level.

This Click board™ provides a simple solution when additional I/Os are needed while keeping interconnections to a minimum in system monitoring applications, industrial controllers, portable equipment, and many more.

