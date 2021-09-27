Expand 10 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a multi-port I/O expander. This board features the PCAL6524, a 24-bit general-purpose I/O expander providing remote I/O expansion for most MCU’s families via the Fast-mode Plus I2C-serial interface from NXP Semiconductors. The PCAL6524 has a built-in level shifting feature that makes it highly flexible in power supply systems where communication between incompatible I/O voltages is required. It allows seamless communications with next-generation low voltage microprocessors and microcontrollers on the interface and peripherals at a higher voltage on the port side.

This Click board™ provides a simple solution when additional I/Os are needed while keeping interconnections to a minimum in system monitoring applications, industrial controllers, portable equipment, and many more.

