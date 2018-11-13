Excelon-LP click, a new non-volatile memory click with a FRAM module

When you need a non-volatile memory type, with characteristics comparable to much faster DRAM memory modules, Excelon-LP comes as a perfect choice.

Excelon LP click carries a ferroelectric RAM module, also known as FRAM. It is a much faster alternative to common serial FLASH and EEPROM modules which use the conventional technologies. Excelon LP clickis ideal for embedded applications which frequently execute write operations. It can be used for a wide range of applications, from data collection to the demanding industrial controls.

It comes in the package which also includes the mikroSDK™ software and a library with all the functions. The Click board™ comes as a fully tested and approved prototype, making it a reliable device ready to use on the development board.

