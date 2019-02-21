EVC click – a six-channel digital volume controller

The EVC click is a six-channel digital volume controller. It’s equipped with an integrated electronic volume control circuit, which can be controlled over the I2C interface.

The six individual input channels offered by the PT2258 IC, each come with the attenuation range between 0 and -79dB, in 1dB steps. This chip requires a minimum number of external components, which results in its simplified implementation in a wide range of modern audio application.

As an audio circuit, the EVC click features very low noise and high Signal to Noise ratio (SNR) of more than 100dB. The low Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of 0.005% ensures absolute sound clarity.

The EVC click is equipped with the six digitally controlled attenuators, and it features:

high channel separation

extremely low noise great SNR ratio of more than 100dB,

and low count of required external components

