Equipped with the ST25DV16K - the compact NFC/RFID tag IC from STMicroelectronics, NFC Tag 4 click is perfectly suited for using in NFC enabled applications.

It can be used for the development of the many different applications, such as NFC enabled business cards, stickers, wristbands, key fobs, pens, movie passes, hang tags, medication bottles, and many more.

The key features of the NFC Tag 4 click include:

Fast data transfer between I2C and RF interfaces

half-duplex 256-byte dedicated buffer

energy harvesting, data protection features,

integrated antenna onboard

