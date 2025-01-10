Epoxy Coated NTC, Nickel-Plated Brass NTC, and Thin-Film Element RTD Temperature Sensors

Enhance temperature sensing with TE Connectivity's thermal NTC/RTD sensors

Epoxy Coated NTC Thermistor Sensor, the GA10K3A1IA from TE Connectivity, is a high-quality component designed for precise temperature sensing in various applications.

Nickel-plated Brass NTC Thermistor Probe, the A1004BT22P0 thermistor from TE Connectivity, is a high-quality temperature sensor designed for HVAC/R and surface sensing applications. This probe combines precision with durability in a nickel-plated brass package.

Thin Film Element RTD Temperature Sensor, the NB-PTCO-154 from TE Connectivity, is a high-precision RTD temperature sensor for accurate and reliable temperature measurement in various applications.

KEY FEATURES:



Exceptional precision: Accuracy ranging from ±0.1°C to ±0.5°C, suitable for precise thermal monitoring

Wide temperature ranges: Operational ranges spanning -40°C to 200°C (-40°F to 392°F) to support diverse environments

Robust construction: Durable materials like epoxy coating, nickel-plated brass, and ceramic ensure longevity and reliability

Ease of integration: Features such as lead wires, zipcord wires, and open-end electrical connections simplify installation

Compliance: Adherence to EU RoHS and EU ELV standards ensures environmental safety

Flexible designs: Options for lead wire lengths and packaging accommodate varied application needs

APPLICATIONS:



Precise thermal management and process control systems for industrial applications

Accurate temperature monitoring for HVAC systems

Reliable sensors for engine and cabin (automotive) temperature management

High-precision sensors for tracking temperature changes in outdoor settings

Robust probes for reliable surface temperature measurement





For more information about Epoxy Coated NTC Thermistor Sensor, Nickel-plated Brass NTC Thermistor Probe, and Thin Film Element RTD Temperature Sensor visit their official product pages.

