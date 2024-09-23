EPOS Module Click for reliable communication in EPOS terminals and telephone-based systems

Enable communication with external devices over telephone lines or data networks using the CMX869B

EPOS Module Click is a compact add-on board designed for low-power modem solutions in EPOS terminals and telephone-based systems. Powered by the CMX869B multi-standard v.32 bis modem from CML Micro, it offers reliable and efficient communication.

KEY FEATURES:

Multi-standard support: Supports multiple communication protocols, ensuring compatibility with different systems

DTMF encoding/decoding: Handles DTMF tones for interactive communication

PowerSave mode: Optimizes energy consumption for extended battery life

Isolated telephone interface: Provides a reliable and secure connection to telephone lines

4-wire SPI communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

Visual indicators: Offers visual feedback for line status and communication

APPLICATIONS:



Enable communication with central systems for transactions and data exchange (EPOS)

Enable remote reading of utility meters for efficient management

Make remote monitoring and control of devices over telephone lines

Support communication with security panels and control systems

Enable remote control and monitoring of industrial processes

