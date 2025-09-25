Environment 6 Click designed for precise monitoring of air quality and ambient conditions

Monitor air quality with precise detection of gases, pressure, humidity, and temperature in real time using the BME690

Environment 6 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a complete environmental sensing solution for precise monitoring of air quality and ambient conditions. It is based on the BME690, the world’s smallest 4-in-1 environmental sensor with integrated AI from Bosch Sensortec.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 4-in-1 Sensing: Detects volatile organic compounds (VOCs), volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen, and other gases

Detects volatile organic compounds (VOCs), volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen, and other gases Integrated AI: Uses an AI gas scanner function for extended measurements to evaluate overall indoor and outdoor air quality

Uses an AI gas scanner function for extended measurements to evaluate overall indoor and outdoor air quality High Accuracy: Provides excellent measurement accuracy for pressure, humidity, and temperature

Provides excellent measurement accuracy for pressure, humidity, and temperature Dual Interface Support: Communicates over both SPI and I2C interfaces

APPLICATIONS:



Enables air quality monitoring in personal wearable devices

Integrates into smart home devices like thermostats and air purifiers

devices like thermostats and air purifiers Monitors environmental conditions for health-related applications

applications Suitable for use in smartphones and other portable devices for air quality logging

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Environment 6 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE