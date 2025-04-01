Environment 5 Click designed to measure temperature, humidity, and CO₂ levels

Achieve highly accurate temperature, humidity, and CO₂ measurements with SHT40-BD1B and STC31-C

Environment 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed to measure temperature, humidity, and CO₂ levels with high precision. It features two high-performance sensors from Sensirion: the SHT40-BD1B for humidity and temperature, and the STC31-C for carbon dioxide concentration.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Low power design: Optimized for low power consumption, suitable for battery-powered applications

Wide operating ranges: Supports wide temperature, humidity, and CO₂ measurement ranges

Excellent long-term stability: Ensures reliable and consistent performance over time

I2C communication: Enables easy integration with microcontrollers

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor and control environmental conditions in smart buildings

Optimize HVAC system performance based on real-time environmental data

Measure and monitor indoor air quality for health and comfort

Suitable for remote sensing applications that require low power consumption

Due to the small form factor of the Click board, it is suitable for applications where space is limited

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Environment 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

