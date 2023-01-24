Environment 4 Click is a compact add-on board combining 4th-generation SHT humidity and SGP air-quality sensing solutions from Sensirion. This board features SHT41A-AD1B and SGP41, an I2C-configurable high-accuracy relative humidity/temperature combined with a MOx-based gas sensor. The SHT41A-AD1B offers linearized digital output alongside temperature/humidity accuracy up to ±0.3°C/±2%RH. It performs best within the operating range of 5-60°C and 20-80%RH. With the help of SGP41, which features a temperature-controlled micro hotplate, it also provides a humidity-compensated VOC and NOx-based indoor air quality signal. This Click board™ is suitable for measuring relative humidity and temperature in air purifiers or demand-controlled ventilation systems.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1300+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

