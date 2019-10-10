Sharing knowledge and impacting the embedded world is what we do, and showcases such as The Engineering Design Show are an ideal platform to do that.

Our team of proven experts, headed by our Click board™ Product Marketing Manager, will be on the Mouser stand (D10), and we will be focused on showcasing our revolutionary products such as Click Boards™ and products from our 8th generation.

What we will show is the demonstration of our latest multimedia development board called Mikromedia 7 Capacitive and its embedded features such as sensors, RF Modules, screens, audio outputs, replaceable MCUs and more. The Mikromedia 7 CAPACITIVE is a compact development board designed as a complete solution for the rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications. The new MCU card standard even allows to use different microcontrollers on the same board. This demo will allow users to interact with all the modules on this development system within one application.

When it comes to the demo application itself, it is divided into three sections:

STATUS - screen where all sensory values are displayed like voltage, acceleration, ambient light, temperature, as well as additional weather data achieved through wireless connectivity to the local server

MP3 - simple MP3 player demo that reads .mp3 files from SD card and plays is on MP3 module

REMOTE - will utilize IR, RF connectivity, piezo-buzzer and RGB modules implemented on the board to demonstrate remote functionality.

If you want to see our showcase, visit the Engineering Design Show held at the Ericsson Exhibition Hall, Ricoh Arena in Coventry on the 16th and 17th of October.

