Introducing World's Largest Embedded Projects Platform - EmbeddedWiki

MikroElektronika(MIKROE) is a company dedicated to saving time and standardization in the embedded industry for 22 years. That's why today we announce our new project, on which we have been working for 4 years – EmbeddedWiki . Symbolically it will be launched on the company's founding day, Monday 11/12/2023 .

The internet - a place where everything is scattered, and it takes a lot of time to find exactly the information we need. Even when we get it, it doesn't necessarily mean that the information is 100% accurate. When we engage in researching a topic, we can spend hours and hours on something that may not be accurate or simply doesn't work.







WHAT WE GOT WHEN WE COMBINED Embedded & Wiki?



EmbeddedWiki is world's largest embedded projects platform, made with a pre-designed and standardized hardware and software solutions that serves as a starting point for developing customized products or applications.



