EmbeddedWiki is featured in Mouser's newest EIU issue

The February 2025 issue of Mouser’s EIU (Electronic Information Update) is out. As always, they are committed to bringing us the latest industry news, ongoing details of new product introductions, and the most useful industry articles. We are pleased that in this issue, you can learn more about our STEM support through innovations such us EmbeddedWiki, EmbeddedWiki ™ , a platform with 1.5M+ projects.

STEM education is vital for global competitiveness. We at MIKROE, as leaders in embedded solutions, support STEM through innovations like mikroBUS™ and EmbeddedWiki, a platform with 1.5M+ projects. Through hands-on projects, we bring STEM to life, offering an easy and fast path from learning to creating, making advanced health tech accessible to all.



EmbeddedWiki uses pre-designed and standardized hardware and software solutions, and serves as a starting point for developing customized products or applications. The platform has 1.5M+ ready-for-use projects, and covers 12 topics and 200 applications. Each entry contains a full description of the project, plus a list of parts that is required, schematics, 100% working code and a step-by-step assembly guide. EmbeddedWiki project presents all the essential information for a successful result – all available from one source.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

