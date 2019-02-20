Embedded World 2019 – don’t miss the opportunity to put your hands first on our amazing new products

Exactly a week from today, the Embedded World 2019 starts. The most important, three-day Exhibition & Conference event in the world of embedded starts on February 26th and lasts until February 28th, in Nuremberg, Germany.

One of our key distributors – Mouser, will host us in the hall 3A, Stand 111. Come and meet us!

Mikroe brand new, premium product, the Fusion development board is debuting at the exhibition. Be among the first to see this supreme development board that we’ve been working on for the last few years.

Also, check out the Mikroe cloud solution: the Click Cloud, and the ecosystem of Click boards™ designed to enable superfast prototyping via the cloud. Mikroe is bringing the IoT to your fingertips.

Our Click board™ product manager Aleksandar Mitrovic will be there (busy like a bee), and our engineer Petar Suknjaja will be at the booth so you can ask questions and find out more first-hand about Mikroe products.

Don’t miss the opportunity to dive into the great Embedded World and meet Mikroe in person, February 26-28!