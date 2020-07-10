Electric Offer 20% OFF

To celebrate Nikola Tesla's life and work, we're kicking off ELECTRIC OFFER on our webpage.

As Tesla said - "Invention is the most important product of man’s creative brain". And we are here to support your creative mind by giving you the 20% discount on more than 1600 products from our shop.

To inspire you with your inventions, here's an excerpt from an interview with Tesla from American Magazine in 1921:

"Here in brief, is my own method: After experiencing a desire to invent a particular thing, I may go on for months or years with the idea in the back of my head. Whenever I feel like it, I roam around in my imagination and think about the problem without any deliberate concentration. This is a period of incubation.Then follows the period of direct effort. I choose carefully the possible solutions to the problem I am considering, and gradually center my mind on a narrowed field of investigation. Now, when I deliberately think of the problem in its specific features, I may begin to feel that I am going to get the solution. And the wonderful thing is that if I do feel this way, then I know I have really solved the problem and shall get what I am after."

See, we keep a poster of Tesla in our building to remind us to nurture that "desire to invent a particular thing". Not to hesitate to think big and to get what we're after. And so should you.

Your Mikroe