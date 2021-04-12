EK-RA6M1 development board from Renesas has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

The newest development board that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard is the EK-RA6M1 Evaluation Board from Renesas.

Our business relationship with Renesas is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 340 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability.

For more information about all Renesas boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

