Efficient charging and monitoring of Li-Po batteries - Charger 2 click

They power toys, computers, phones, drones, and video game consoles, among many things - Li-Polymer batteries are as common today, as AAA batteries were 15 years ago.

Our new Click board is in charge of charging batteries (we couldn't resist the pun). Charger 2 click is an efficient and reliable way to safely charge your Li-Po battery supply.

Charger 2 click

With Charger 2 click you can easily charge and monitor 4.2V Li-Po batteries, with the capacity up to 7000mAh.

The charging and monitoring task is divided between two ICs - TC3100 is a battery monitor IC with Coulomb counter/gas gauge, while the STBC08 is an 800 mA linear Li-Ion battery charger with thermal regulation.

The charging current is limited to about 450 mA with the onboard resistor connected to the PROG pin of the IC. It can be further adjusted down to 80mA by the onboard potentiometer.

For more information about Charger 2 click, visit the product page.

