EERAM 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains EERAM memory designed to retain data during power loss without the aid of external batteries. This board features the 48L256, a serial EERAM with SRAM memory core, including hidden EEPROM backup from Microchip Technology. The 48L256 is structured as a 256-Kbit SRAM with EEPROM backup in each memory cell, where SRAM is organized as 32,768x8 bits and uses the SPI serial interface. It offers unlimited reads and writes, invisible-to-user data transfers on power loss, 100,000 backups (data can be transferred 100,000 times), and data retention (data is kept safe for 10 years minimum).

This Click board™ is ideal for nonvolatile memory applications requiring frequent or rapid writes and unlimited endurance.



