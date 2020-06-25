EERAM is a serial SRAM product that has hidden nonvolatile bits. On any power disruption, the active SRAM array content is moved to the nonvolatile bits. When power is restored, the nonvolatile content is restored to the SRAM array and SRAM operation continues.

EERAM 2 Click is a standalone serial SRAM memory that includes shadow non-volatile backup. EERAM uses a small external capacitor to provide the energy needed to move the contents of the SRAM to the non-volatile cells when system power is lost. Unlike NVSRAM, no external battery is needed. EERAM offers unlimited SRAM read and write cycles and more than 100,000 backups to the non-volatile cells.

Since power loss events are typically random or unpredictable, it works in applications that absolutely cannot lose the quickly changing SRAM data on any sudden power loss.

