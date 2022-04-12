EEPROM 8 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a highly reliable nonvolatile memory solution. This board features the CAV24C512, a 512-Kb electrically erasable programmable memory with enhanced hardware write protection for entire memory from ON Semiconductor. Internally organized as 65,536 words of 8 bits each, the CAV24C512 comes up with the compatible I2C serial interface. The CAV24C512 combines unprecedented data storage with excellent energy efficiency. It lasts one million full-memory read/write/erase cycles with more than 100 years of data retention.

This Click board™ is suitable for consumer and industrial applications where dependable nonvolatile memory storage is essential.

