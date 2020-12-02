EEPROM 7 Click is a compact add-on board that contains the highest-density memory solution. This board feature the 25CSM04, a 4-Mbit SPI Serial EEPROM with a 128-bit serial number and enhanced write protection mode from Microchip. Internally organized as 2,048 pages of 256 bytes each, the 25CSM04 comes up with the compatible SPI serial interface.

It includes a security register with a 128-bit unique serial number and a 256-byte (2048-bit) user-programmable lockable ID page, built-in ECC, and a configurable write protection scheme for all bytes. This Click board™ is suitable for use in consumer and industrial applications where reliable and dependable nonvolatile memory storage is essential.

