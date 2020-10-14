EEPROM 6 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a serial EEPROM memory that operates from the 1-Wire interface. This board features the DS28EC20, a 20480-bit 1-Wire EEPROM organized as 80 memory pages of 256 bits each from Maxim Integrated. As a specific feature, blocks of eight memory pages can be write-protected or put in EPROM-Emulation Mode, where bits can only be changed from a 1 to a 0 state. It communicates with MCU at 15.4kbps or 90kbps over the standard 1-Wire protocol and has a unique 64-bit registration number that ensures error-free device selection.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications like device authentication, analog-sensor calibration, ink and toner printer cartridge identification, data for self-configuration of central office switches, wireless base stations, or other modular-based rack systems.

