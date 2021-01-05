EEPROM 5 Click is a compact add-on board that contains the highest-density memory solution. This board features the M95M04, the 4Mbit electrically erasable programmable memory organized as 524288 x 8 bits accessed through the SPI interface from STMicroelectronics. The M95M04 combines unprecedented data storage with excellent energy efficiency. It lasts one billion full-memory read-write cycles with more than 40 years of data retention. It also offers 512-bytes of identification page that can be used to store sensitive application parameters that can be permanently locked in Read-Only mode.

