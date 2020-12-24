EDM1-GNOME Board from TechNexion has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Published: 24/12/2020 |

| Views:17

Yet another development board from TechNexion has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard - EDM1-GNOME Board.

We are glad that our business relationship with TechNexion continues to develop and makes a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 321 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks! 

For more information about TechNexion that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

 

