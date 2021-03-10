ECG GSR Click is a compact add-on board representing a complete solution for the development of ECG and GSR applications. This board features the AS7030B, a vital sign sensor based on Photoplethysmography (PPG) and Electrocardiogram (ECG) operations from AMS-AG. This vital-sign sensor features a low noise analog front end, a single device integrated optical solution, a synchronous demodulator, and skin temperature and skin resistivity measurements by providing an interface to external NTC. This Click board™ is suitable for medical remote diagnostic equipment applications, such as disposable patches used for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and electrocardiogram (ECG) measurement.

