ECG and HR monitoring front-end Click board™ with the visual HR indication

ECG 5 click is a perfect solution for the development of ECG (ElectroCardioGraph) and HR (Heart Rate) related applications. This Click board™ provides bio-signal amplification from the electrodes, along with excellent noise and artifact suppression. It uses a high-end integrated front-end solution from Analog Devices, labeled as the AD8232.

The AD8232 IC has many advanced features that provide clean and accurate ECG signal, including several filtering stages with adjustable high-pass and low-pass filters, RFI suppression, high common mode suppression, lead-off detection for each electrode, and so on.

The IC is able to isolate and amplify very dim heart-muscle signals, allowing them to be sampled by an external A/D converter for further processing (i.e. sending them over the UART, allowing the mikroPlot application to display a real ECG diagram). The output does not require additional buffer IC; in fact, it is quite capable of driving a dedicated LED for visual feedback of the heart rate.

ECG can be used for the development of a wide range of health-related applications, based on the ECG and HR monitoring, including:

Fitness and activity heart rate monitors

Portable ECG devices

Wearable and remote health monitors

Other similar heart monitoring-related applications

