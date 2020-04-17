ECG 6 Click is a complete solution for the development of ECG and Heart-Rate (HR) applications. It features the MAX86150 a Reflective Heart Rate Monitor and Medical-Grade Pulse Oximeter from Maxim Integrated. The Click board™ contains an integrated electrocardiogram, pulse oximeter, heart rate monitor sensor module.

The ECG 6 Click can be used for application in Fitness Assistant Devices, Wearable Devices, Smartphones, Tablet.

