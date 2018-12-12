ECG 3 click – a complete solution for the development of ECG

ECG 3 click is an ideal solution for the development of heart rate monitoring and fitness applications, as well as for the ECG bio-authentication, and similar applications.

Electrocardiography is the process of recording the electrical activity of the heart. The measurement takes place over a period of time, using electrodes placed on the body. These electrodes detect the small electrical changes that arise from the electrophysiological pattern of the heart muscle. You can use the ECG 3 click to record a single-channel electrocardiogram.

ECG 3 click uses the MAX30003 IC, an ultra-low power, single channel, integrated biopotential AFE. It features a wide range of options, making it a universal solution for many different types of ECG applications.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.