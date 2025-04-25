EASYTEC 80/100/125/150 Plastic Enclosure for IIoT and smart sensors

Securely house IIoT and smart sensor devices with flame-retardant ASA+PC-FR enclosures, offering optional IP65 sealing for indoor and outdoor use

EASYTEC 80/100/125/150 Plastic Enclosure series from OKW Gehäusesysteme is designed for securely housing IIoT and smart sensor devices in industrial environments.

KEY FEATURES:



Modern flanged design: Supports stable wall-mounted and pipe-mounted installations

Multiple sizes and heights: Available in four sizes (80, 100, 125, 150) with two height options each for flexible PCB layouts

Flame-retardant material: Made from ASA+PC-FR for enhanced safety

Optional IP65 sealing: Provides robust protection against dust and water ingress for indoor and outdoor use

Integrated mounting lugs: Enables quick and easy installation

Dual PCB levels: Maximizes internal space for components

APPLICATIONS:



Securely houses electronics for Internet of Things and Industrial Internet of Things applications

Protects sensitive sensor electronics in various environments

Suitable for enclosures housing environmental monitoring equipment

equipment Provides robust housing for industrial control systems

Can be used to protect electronics in medical devices

Offers secure enclosures for security and surveillance equipment

Suitable for housing various IT-related electronics in industrial settings



For more information about EASYTEC 80/100/125/150 Plastic Enclosure visit the official product page.

