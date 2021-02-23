Time for the new 8th generation development board to shine – here is the EasyPIC v8 for dsPIC30!

Redesigned from the ground up, with every detail made exactly to comply with the 8th generation of development board's premium standards that mean not only quality but also capability.

The 8th generation of development boards allows engineers to have better control over the developing process by making it more widely applicable and project accessible from anywhere.

The EasyPIC v8 for dsPIC30 is a development board designed for the rapid development of embedded applications based on Microchip's 16-bit dsPIC30 microcontrollers (MCUs). It offers a set of standard features, as well as some new and unique features, typical for the 8th generation of development boards: CODEGRIP - programming and debugging over the WiFi network, the connectivity provided by new, improved USB-C connectors, support for a wide range of different MCUs, and more.

The development board is designed to have everything that you might need for the application development: a highly advanced programmer/debugger module, a reliable power supply module, a massive set of connectivity options including USB to UART, CAN, LIN, etc.

EasyPIC v8 for dsPIC30 board offers several different DIP sockets, covering a wide range of 16-bit dsPIC30 MCUs, from the smallest dsPIC30 MCU devices with only 18 pins, all the way up to 40-pin "giants." The development board supports the well-established mikroBUS™ connectivity standard, offering five mikroBUS™ sockets, allowing access to a vast base of Click boards™, growing on a daily basis.

This board offers two display options, allowing even the basic 16-bit dsPIC30 MCU devices to utilize them and display graphical or textual content. One of them is the familiar Graphical Liquid Crystal Display (GLCD) 1x20-pin connector, which supports GLCDs based on the KS108 (or compatible) display driver, featuring a resolution of 128x64 pixels and a resistive touch panel. The other option is the 2x16-character LCD module, a four-bit display module with the embedded character-based display controller, which requires minimal processing power from the host MCU for its operation.

For more information about EasyPIC v8 for dsPIC30 board, please visit the product page.

