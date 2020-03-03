EasyPIC PRO v8 – reviewed!

Our trustworthy presenter Stefan, took a look at our newest development board – the EasyPIC PRO v8.

He gave a detailed overview of the content you will find in the package you receive and explained all the important features of the board.

This phenomenal development board has some impressive features including the first-ever embedded debugger/programmer over WiFi, CODEGRIP, which enables you to enjoy a cable-free world!

With it, you can have access anywhere, under any circumstances at anytime with unlimited possibilities for development. The board can be places in any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

The EasyPIC PRO v8 board, also features the new MCU card standard, which allows you to simultaneously use from low pin count to high pin count microcontrollers on one board. Its intuitively designed socket, freedom of choice, and a state-of-the-art power supply, add up to a premium user experience.

