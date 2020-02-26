Time for the new development board to shine – here is the EasyPIC PRO v8!

This phenomenal development board has some impressive features including the first-ever embedded debugger/programmer over WiFi, CODEGRIP, which enables you to enjoy a cable-free world!

With it, you can have access anywhere, under any circumstances at anytime with unlimited possibilities for development. The board can be places in any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

The EasyPIC PRO v8 board, also features the new MCU card standard, which allows you to simultaneously use from low pin count to high pin count microcontrollers on one board. Its intuitively designed socket, freedom of choice, and a state-of-the-art power supply, add up to a premium user experience.

The EasyPIC PRO v8 development board also features a new display connector which allows different screen sizes as well as technologies.

This board offers five improved mikroBUS™ sockets, where you can place any of the 750+ different Click boards™. Meaning, there is an infinite amount of possibilities with the largest add-on board selection in the world. The ready-to-use Click boards™ are saving time and money by offering complete solutions of hardware and software, instead of developing them from scratch.

Rapid prototyping allows the engineer to take the most efficient and effortless way, to envision the design ideas, capabilities and limitations through measurable means. This is the crucial eliminating factor for time to market pressure. Value your time, by using the EasyPIC PRO v8.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe