EasyPIC PRO v7a is here!

EasyPIC PRO is an old friend. Supporting microcontrollers in both 5V and 3.3V power supply technology, this board is a truly fantastic tool for development. We have put a lot of effort into board design, making it easy to use, and we have placed lots of modules that will help you in your work. MCU sockets are well organized and cover all high-pin-count PIC® microcontrollers in TQFP packaging.

We asked ourselves what we can do to make such a great board even greater. And we equipped it with our revolutionary new programmer & debugger - CODEGRIP. We now present you with the latest version 7a that brings so much more, and we hope that you will be thrilled with your new board, just as we are.

You will love your new EasyPIC PRO v7a and enjoy easy and fun development, whether you are a beginner or experienced professional.

Check out the brand new webpage and get to know why this cool board is one of the most popular PIC development boards in the world.

Your Mikroe