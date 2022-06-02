EasyMx PRO v7a for STM32 is here!

EasyMx PRO™ v7 for STM32 is an old friend. We have put a lot of effort into board design, making it easy to use, and we have placed lots of modules that will help you in your work. Supporting more than 850 microcontrollers, this board is truly a fantastic tool for development. The MCU is supplied in a form of a MCU card, such a modular approach allows flexibility in selecting the MCU type, regardless of its pin number or specific hardware requirements. Board is delivered with MCU card containing STM32F207VGT6 microcontroller, and an EasyTFT board.

We asked ourselves what we can do to make such a great board even greater. And we equipped it with our revolutionary new programmer & debugger - CODEGRIP. We now present you with the latest version 7a that brings so much more, and we hope you will be thrilled with your new board, just as we are.

You will love your new EasyMx PRO v7a and enjoy easy and fun development, whether you are a beginner or an experienced professional.

Check out the brand new webpage and learn more about this amazing development board.

Your MIKROE