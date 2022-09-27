EasyAVR PRO v8 IS HERE!

The first PRO version of AVR development board A completely new addition to MIKROE development boards, a long awaited 8th generation development board for AVR microcontrollers is here! For the first time we present you the PRO version. Loved by hobbyists, as well as professionals. It is equipped with a wide range of superior features and new world standards, just to name a few: Onboard CODEGRIP

State of the art power supply

SiBRAIN

New display board standard

5 mikrobus™ sockets

Take a closer look into the EasyAVR PRO v8 development board:



CODEGRIP - PROGRAMMER & DEBUGGER OVER WiFi AND USB-C

EasyAVR PRO v8 integrates the first-ever programmer and debugger over WiFi - CODEGRIP, which allows unlimited possibilities for development. You can place EasyAVR PRO v8 development board in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environments, agricultural settings, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access. CODEGRIP supports 190 microcontrollers from different vendors, and you get lifetime free updates with new microcontrollers and vendors.





STATE OF THE ART POWER SUPPLY

The power supply feature provides 24/7 power source delivery due to its three types of power options: external 12VDC, USB, and battery sources. Noise-free, clean and filtered output is carefully designed to accommodate a capacitive power/reset button.





SiBRAIN

SiBRAIN is the open standard for socket and add-on boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller. This enables you to try out different MCUs in a prototype system without having to invest in other expensive hardware or learn new tools. One SiBRAIN standard supports 190+ microcontrollers from different AVR families.



NEW DISPLAY BOARD STANDARD

EasyAVR PRO v8 development board features two display connectors. A large display board connector has a universal female 2x20-pin, which allows you to choose from different resolutions (320x240,480x272 and 800x480 px), screen sizes (3'', 4", 5", 7") as well as technologies (resistive and capacitive). Currently, we have 16 different types of TFT Display boards. Future iterations will offer technologies such as OLED and e-Ink.





5 mikroBUS™ SOCKETS

EasyAVR PRO v8 offers five mikroBUS™ sockets, where you can place any of the 1250+ different Click boards™. Engineered to deliver the best performances for the used components, they save developers time, without the need for testing and troubleshooting, often associated with the prototyping phase. Adding, the infinite amount of possibilities with the largest add-on board selection in the world.





PREMIUM USER EXPERIENCE

People say looks aren't everything, but, have you seen EasyAVR PRO v8 development board? A clean and elegant design where every detail is carefully thought through, from the height-adjustable stand with non-slip pads to ergonomic design, which allows comfortable project development.





NO BOARD SETUP

With smart routing on SiBRAIN add-on boards, you can easily enable LEDs on ports, and avoid the unnecessarily complicated process of board setup.



As well as other 8th generation development boards - this board stands the test of time: Each Click board™ and each SiBRAIN add-on board makes it more useful and versatile - keep in mind that we have one new Click board™ per day and that this board supports 190 microcontrollers.

EasyAVR PRO v8 is the 12th board from our 8th generation of development boards collection. Visit the 8th generation landing page, find your perfect match and enjoy premium.



Your MIKROE