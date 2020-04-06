EASTER EGG HUNT has officially started!

Since a very fun and happy holiday is upon us, we have decided to organize an extremely fun game for everyone – the Easter Egg Hunt.

You just need to go to our website and start searching for Easter Eggs! They are hidden all over our website.

Every Easter Egg you collect gives you 5% off whatever you want to buy. There are 6 Easter Eggs, and if you collect them all you will win 30% discount on everything in your shopping cart.

So, while you are home - use the time wisely but also have fun! Whatever you want to buy - We will deliver.

As stated, anyone and everyone can play the game, therefore no hesitation – start right now!

The offer starts on Monday, April 6th at 5 PM CEST and ends on Monday, April 13th at 9 AM CEST.

Be sure to visit our webshop during the mentioned period and do not miss out on this great deal!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.