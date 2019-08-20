The Smart Home PIC32MZ Click Kit for AWS provides an AWS IoT development experience based entirely on the Mikroe Flip&Click for PIC32MZ development board.

This kit also offers mikroBUS™ compatibility with hundreds of other Click boards™ that can be used for customizing an existing application or making a completely new one. The board carries four different Click boards™, showcasing the absolute power and the immense versatility of Mikroe rapid development solutions.

Each AWS Kit contains a complementary $10 Gift Voucher to get you started with your AWS Cloud journey!

If you want to make sure what you will be getting with this purchase please check out the video below.

For more information about how to evaluate Amazon FreeRTOS, develop IoT application and evaluate HVAC device functionality please visit our product page.

